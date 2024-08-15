Detroit-area man appears in court for attempted kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment of two girls

(CBS DETROIT) - A Shelby Township man was arraigned in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a 7-year-old girl and the unlawful imprisonment of a 15-year-old girl in Macomb County.

Endi Bala appeared in the 41A District Court in Sterling Heights on Thursday for charges related to the kidnapping. He was denied bond and remanded to Macomb County Jail. He also appeared in 41B District Court in Clinton Township for unlawful imprisonment and received a $2 million bond. If released, he must wear a steel cuff tether, be in home confinement, and have no contact with the victim or anyone under age 18.

Endi Bala Macomb County Prosecutor's Office

Bala is accused of attempting to imprison a 15-year-old girl on Tuesday along Clinton River Road in Clinton Township. The teen was able to escape and Bala fled the area.

An hour later, he allegedly approached a 7-year-old girl. Prosecutors say he pulled her from her bike and put her in his car, and attempted to flee. However, a bystander who witnessed the incident blocked Bala's vehicle, allowing the child to escape.

"As a community, we owe an immense debt of gratitude to the courageous Good Samaritans who stepped in without hesitation, risking their own safety to save these young girls. Their quick actions not only thwarted a crime but also ensured that these brave girls were able to return home safely. We will do everything in our power to ensure that the individual responsible for this terrifying act faces justice," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Aug. 27.