Suspect arrested for attempting to kidnap 7-year-old girl at Michigan park, police say

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One person was arrested on Tuesday after police said the individual attempted to kidnap a 7-year-old girl from North Clinton River Park in Sterling Heights.

Sterling Heights police were called to the park at about 2:20 p.m. about a disturbance. Investigators learned that there was an altercation and a child was possibly struck by a car. 

Police said a resident, a member of the city's Citizens On Patrol, witnessed the altercation, intervened and pulled the suspect out of the car. When police arrived, they learned the suspect had attempted to kidnap a 7-year-old girl. 

The individual, a 23-year-old from Shelby Township, has not been officially charged or arraigned.

Police said the suspect was also wanted for allegedly kidnapping in Clinton Township the same day. Clinton Township police are seeking charges in that incident.  

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sterling Heights Investigations Bureau at 586-446-2825.

