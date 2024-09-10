Ex-Michigan football players sue NCAA, Big Ten Network for $50M over highlights, replays still in use

(CBS DETROIT) — Braylon Edwards and Denard Robinson are among four former University of Michigan football players suing the NCAA and Big Ten Network, claiming they lost money during their college careers over their names, images and likenesses.

The federal class-action antitrust lawsuit, filed Tuesday in the Eastern District of Michigan, represents all former Michigan football players who competed for the university before 2016 and lists Edwards and Robinson as well as former players Mike Martin and Shawn Crable as plaintiffs. The lawsuit is seeking $50 million.

"The NCAA knew for decades that preventing players from monetizing the one thing of value they have — their name — was wrong and unlawful," said attorney Jim Acho, who is representing the players. "Today they recognize that players should have that right. But what about all the past players who were unlawfully denied that right? This lawsuit seeks to compensate them for the NCAA's wrong and for BTN to compensate players for the use of their image for years without even a nominal share in the profits."

Since July 1, 2021, the NCAA has allowed student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL) through endorsement and sponsorship deals. The NCAA has a $2.78 billion settlement agreement in place to compensate current and former student-athletes who were denied the ability to profit from their name, image and likeness. However, that deal hit a potential snag last week when a federal judge raised concerns.

The lawsuit brought by the former Wolverines claims they should be paid for any highlights and replays still being used by the NCAA and Big Ten Network.

"For years, the NCAA, BTN (Big Ten Network), and their affiliates have leveraged Plaintiffs' NIL for profit through broadcasts, advertisements, merchandising, and other commercial ventures-without any form of compensation to the athletes themselves," the lawsuit argues. "This unjust enrichment extends into the future, as the Defendants continue to exploit Plaintiffs' NIL through perpetual replays and promotional content. The relief sought in this action aims to ensure that all past and future uses of Plaintiffs' NIL are fairly compensated, thus rectifying the continuing exploitation that has deprived Plaintiffs of rightful economic benefits."

Edwards, who played for the Wolverines from 2001 to 2004, is considered one of the great receivers in Michigan football history. The former All-American was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2005 and spent eight seasons in the NFL.

Robinson starred at quarterback for the Wolverines from 2009 to 2012 and was on the cover of the EA Sports NCAA Football 14 video game. He was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2013 and spent four seasons in the NFL. Robinson was recently a Michigan football staffer but was let go in May following an arrest for suspected driving while intoxicated.

Martin, a Reford native, was a defensive lineman for the Wolverines from 2008 to 2011, while Crable, an Ohio native, played linebacker at Michigan from 2003 to 2007.

CBS News Detroit has reached out to the NCAA for comment and has not heard back.

You can read a full copy of the lawsuit below.