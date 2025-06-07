Ex-employee charged with murder to stand trial in Macomb County business shooting

Court hearing on agroterrorism plot; poor air quality continues in Michigan; and more top stories

A man accused of fatally shooting a former co-worker at his previous workplace in Harrison Township, Michigan, will stand trial, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

During a preliminary exam Thursday at the district court in Clinton Township, Michigan, a judge found enough evidence to bind over 28-year-old Karl Marcellus Johnson to Macomb County Circuit Court for trial on a charge of first-degree murder. He's set to be arraigned in the circuit court on June 24.

Johnson, of Southfield, was originally arraigned on that charge in district court on Oct. 17, 2024.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened on Oct. 11, 2024, at Immanuel and Associates on the 41000 block of Executive Drive. Johnson, a former employee, is accused of going into the warehouse of the business and fatally shooting 54-year-old Roger Palmer.

Johnson is in custody at Macomb County Jail. His bond was set last October at $5 million.

"No one should fear for their life at their job," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a written release on Friday. "Senseless violence has no place at any business or anywhere in Macomb County. We will pursue justice for the victim and ensure the defendant is held fully accountable under the law."

If convicted, Johnson faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.