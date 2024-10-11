Police investigate homicide in Macomb County
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 54-year-old man in Harrison Township.
Authorities say the victim was found at about 6:30 a.m. on Friday in the 41000 block of Executive Drive.
Investigators are working to identify a man who was seen on surveillance leaving in a silver or gray SUV.
The sheriff's office says it is investigating the man's death as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jaroma at 586-307-9412.