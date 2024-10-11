Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigate homicide in Macomb County

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Walz visiting Macomb County, Jill Biden in Michigan next week and more top stories
Walz visiting Macomb County, Jill Biden in Michigan next week and more top stories 03:56

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 54-year-old man in Harrison Township.

Authorities say the victim was found at about 6:30 a.m. on Friday in the 41000 block of Executive Drive.

Investigators are working to identify a man who was seen on surveillance leaving in a silver or gray SUV.

The sheriff's office says it is investigating the man's death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jaroma at 586-307-9412.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.