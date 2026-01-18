Detroit nonprofit supporting women receives grant of over $7,000 to grow mission

Homelessness and human trafficking are worldwide issues that impact thousands of people in Detroit, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline and Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness.

However, one woman's passion for making the community she once called home a safer place is receiving support from charitable organizations.

"I just saw a need in the community and it's a big need in a community that I'm passionate about," said founder and executive director of Elli's House, Deb Ellinger.

On the streets of Detroit, there are women impacted by homelessness, human trafficking and substance abuse, circumstances that can be isolating, but not invisible to Ellinger.

"I have a passion for empowering women and showing them how they can thrive in the world," said Ellinger.

She does this through her nonprofit, Elli's House.

Ellinger houses young women while meeting many where they are in the community with clothes, food, supplies and support.

"I grew up in the city, so wherever we do outreach is close to the area I grew up in," said Ellinger.

It's an area where she has now helped around 180 people a week.

Ellinger will be able to do even more to continue her mission thanks to the Elks National Foundation in Michigan, which gave her a grant of over $7,000 on Sunday.

The foundation has captured the hearts of people who want to give back, and now Elli's House can help even more.

"Thinking of all the supplies I can buy in the next few days, blankets are the biggest need and are hard to come by, so that's the first thing I'm going to buy," said Ellinger.

Survivors and victims of human trafficking can call 888-373-7888 to reach the National Human Trafficking Hotline, or text HELP to 233733.