Eastern Michigan taken down by Long Island University 28-23

Ethan Greenwood and Luca Stanzani each ran for two touchdowns and Long Island University defeated Eastern Michigan 28-23 on Saturday night.

LIU, a member of the Northeast Conference of the FCS, bounced back from a 55-0 drubbing at the hands of Florida a week ago with their first win over an FBS opponent in program history.

The Sharks (1-1) never trailed against Eastern Michigan and Greenwood's 65-yard touchdown run on LIU's first possession set the tone. Greenwood added a short touchdown run early in the second quarter and LIU went on to lead 14-10 at halftime.

After a scoreless third quarter, Stanzani's 14-yard run made it 21-10 in the fourth. Eastern Michigan answered with a 40-yard scoring run by Dontae McMillan and a failed two-point try left the score at 21-16.

Stanzani added a short TD run near the two-minute mark, giving the Sharks a two-score cushion. Eastern Michigan scored on a Noah Kim 5-yard pass to Jamarien Wheeler with 41 seconds left but Long Island recovered the onside kick.

Stanzani and Greenwood are both quarterbacks. Stanzani passed for 143 yards and ran for 67. Greenwood had 105 yards passing and 91 rushing.

Sharks head coach Ron Cooper spent the 1993 and 1994 seasons in Ypsilanti as head coach of the Eagles.