Detroit airport travel tips ahead of holiday travel season

(CBS Detroit)- Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) is entering its busiest time of the year, so they're passing along tips to holiday travelers so they can avoid delays getting through the airport.

It all starts with allowing enough time to get from your front door to your gate. That can be different for every traveler depending on how far you live from DTW, how many people you're traveling with and any accommodations you might need along the way.

"Our highest wait time during this time last year was 25 minutes for standard and 8 minutes for precheck," said TSA Federal Security Director for Michigan Reggie Stephens.

Those minutes could be the difference between making and missing your Thanksgiving flight. TSA suggests giving yourself more time at the airport instead of more time at home during the country's busiest travel period.

"For domestic flights, we recommend you arrive two hours early. For international flights, three hours early," Stephens said.

Every second counts, especially when traveling with children. A Canadian family told us their approach, especially when dealing with international borders.

"Coming from Canada, we come the night before. That way we don't have any issues at the border and we're here with plenty of time. My husband and I delegate. He does all the tickets and passports and things like that making sure he has all that situated. Then I take care of all the packing and the clothes and snacks and that sort of stuff," said Canadian traveler Nicole Golder.

Traveling solo can make things less complicated, but one passenger still says that doesn't stop her from using technology to stay ahead.

"I check in on the Delta app. When I come here, I do my own luggage tags. I try to fly solo whenever possible. And I just try to get here two hours in advance to make sure I'm ready for the flight," said traveler Suzette Sullivan.

If you're flying out of the McNamara terminal and the security lines seem long, try entering by the Westin Hotel entrance at the end of departure drop-offs. The hotel has a security checkpoint and you don't need to actually stay in the hotel to pass through it. The little-known hotel entrance could save you a few minutes if you're racing to your gate.