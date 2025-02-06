Watch CBS News
Weather

Drier, warmer and windier Thursday expected for Southeast Michigan

By Stacey DuFord

/ CBS Detroit

Drying out and warming up today. NEXT Weather Forecast 2/6/2025
Drying out and warming up today. NEXT Weather Forecast 2/6/2025 02:44

(CBS DETROIT) - Freezing drizzle moves out Thursday morning with dry conditions expected by mid-morning.

All of Southeast Michigan was under a winter weather advisory early Thursday morning, with hundreds of area school districts calling off school because of a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow. 

futurecast-wind-gust-and-direction.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Winds out of the west pick up Thursday afternoon, with 35-40 mile per hour gusts likely, and isolated gusts around 45 mph possible. The highest gusts are anticipated in the Thumb area, but all of Southeast Michigan will see breezy conditions.

graf-precip-type-expanded-4k.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

We'll see clearing skies by late Thursday evening, then clouds increasing again overnight.

future-air-temp-and-feels-like.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Temperatures will be in the high 30s Thursday afternoon before dropping quickly overnight. Therefore, expect a chilly start to Friday morning with temperatures in the teens and single-digit wind chills.

Stacey DuFord
staceyduford-june722-4629.jpg

Stacey grew up in Mt. Morris, Michigan, and became fascinated with weather as a child after watching a tornado rip up a tree in her backyard.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.