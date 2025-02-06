Drier, warmer and windier Thursday expected for Southeast Michigan

Drying out and warming up today. NEXT Weather Forecast 2/6/2025

(CBS DETROIT) - Freezing drizzle moves out Thursday morning with dry conditions expected by mid-morning.

All of Southeast Michigan was under a winter weather advisory early Thursday morning, with hundreds of area school districts calling off school because of a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Winds out of the west pick up Thursday afternoon, with 35-40 mile per hour gusts likely, and isolated gusts around 45 mph possible. The highest gusts are anticipated in the Thumb area, but all of Southeast Michigan will see breezy conditions.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

We'll see clearing skies by late Thursday evening, then clouds increasing again overnight.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Temperatures will be in the high 30s Thursday afternoon before dropping quickly overnight. Therefore, expect a chilly start to Friday morning with temperatures in the teens and single-digit wind chills.