Don Ufford announces campaign for Michigan's 11th Congressional District

Don Ufford of Bloomfield Village, a Democrat, has announced his candidacy for Michigan's 11th Congressional District seat in the 2026 election cycle.

Ufford made his announcement on Tuesday.

"My life is an example of what everyone in Michigan should be able to do — find a good job, raise a family here, and give back to the community," he said.

The 11th Congressional District covers most of Oakland County, including Bloomfield Hills, Farmington, Pontiac and Royal Oak. This seat is currently held by Rep. Haley Stevens of Birmingham, a Democrat who is running for U.S. Senator in the 2026 election cycle.

Ufford is a former engineer at Ford.

At Ford, he was Director of Global Vehicle Engineering during the development of the inaugural Ford Escape and new models of the Mustang and F-150.

He was the first in his family to graduate from college, relying on Pell Grants and student loans to support his education. He eventually earned an MBA at the University of Michigan.

Then in 2020, he started working in the government sector, serving at the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the Department of Commerce and the Made in America Office at the Office of Management and Budget.

His campaign focus includes building a stronger Michigan and fighting what he calls "reckless tariffs and healthcare cuts."

"I'm not a career politician. I've spent my life building and fixing things, and I've always felt responsible to give back, serve others, and do what's right," his campaign statements said. "It's time to send someone to Washington who knows the issues everyday Michiganders are facing to that we can build a better life for everyone in Michigan."

He and his wife Rebecca live in Bloomfield Village, where he has been a Scout leader for four decades and mentors STEM students through FirstRobotics.