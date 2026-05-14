Detroit's population grows for third straight year, Census data shows

Detroit is continuing its run of population growth for the third year in a row, according to new U.S. Census data.

The city added more than 5,000 residents since May 2025, bringing its population to around 649,000 and leading the state in overall growth. City leaders say that progress is tied in part to ongoing investments in housing and redevelopment projects across Detroit.

On the city's west side, one example is already taking shape. A former vacant school is being transformed into more than 100 units of mixed-income housing, part of a broader effort to create more places for people to live and stay in the city.

For some newcomers, Detroit's appeal is personal.

Shauna Jones, who grew up in Florida and has lived in cities across the country, says she found her forever home here.

"You hear a lot about the buzz of Detroit, the affordability, the housing, the four seasons," Jones said. "Then you start to see your friends move back home, and it's a lot of different things coming together. You check it out for yourself and think, "Wow, this is a great place to land.'"

Another key factor behind the new numbers is a change in how the population is calculated. Demolitions of abandoned homes no longer count against Detroit's population totals, offering what officials say is a more accurate reflection of who is actually living in the city.

Mayor Mary Sheffield says the focus is now on maintaining that momentum.

"We want to be a city where families can afford to stay, where young people can build their futures, where seniors can age with dignity, and where every resident feels connected to the progress that is happening across our city," Sheffield said.

Over the past three years, Detroit has gained about 15,000 residents. Sheffield says she hopes to build on that growth by adding 1,000 new single-family homes during her term.

At the same time, the city is actively challenging what it calls an artificial reduction tied to the county cap rule. Officials argue the rule undercounts Detroit residents and could reduce the amount of federal funding the city receives.