Detroit's population shows increase for third year in a row, Census data shows

The City of Detroit saw a population increase in 2025, marking the third year in a row, according to U.S. Census estimates released on Thursday.

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield will report on the trend during a press conference Thursday afternoon, which will include a discussion of her plans to grow the population through retention and attraction efforts, such as new home construction.

The official year-to-year population estimates for the City of Detroit, which the Census Bureau says is the 26th largest city in the United States, are as follows:

2020: 638,419.

2021: 635,046. Decrease from the previous year.

2022: 634,219. Decrease from the previous year.

2023: 637,452. Increase from the previous year.

2024: 644,035. Increase from the previous year.

2025: 649,095. Increase from the previous year.

The U.S. Census is conducted every 10 years and tasked with providing population numbers to assign Congressional representation through a complete count of everyone living in the United States.

Beyond that Constitutional requirement, Census numbers and their off-year demographic studies are used for a wide range of research and economic reports.

City officials noted that Detroit had been losing population every year since 1957. But during a time when Detroit officials had verifiable data on formerly vacant homes and buildings being redeveloped into housing, they were frustrated that Census population estimates did not align with local data.

City officials, such as former Mayor Mike Duggan, made the argument that private investments were picking up, bringing residential properties back into use. The Census Bureau followed up with visits to the community to see for themselves.