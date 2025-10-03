Statue of Tuskegee Airman Lt. Col. Alexander Jefferson reinstalled in Detroit after stolen

The statue of Tuskegee Airman Lt. Col. Alexander Jefferson that was stolen in Detroit last year was reinstalled on Friday, Oct. 3.

The life-size statue was stolen from Rouge Park in October 2024 and was recovered days later. Officials say the statue was believed to have been stolen in an effort to sell the bronze. One person faced multiple charges and pleaded guilty.

On Friday, community leaders held a rededication ceremony at the park.

"Take a moment to remember all the men and women who have sacrificed themselves for our country and for our liberty and for our honor, and also doubly remember those of us who are in the community of color who literally had to fight in order to serve our country, said Detroit Deputy Mayor Melia Howard.

Jefferson, a Detroit native, died on June 22, 2022, at age 100.

The city of Detroit unveiled the statue dedicated to Jefferson in June 2024, two years after his death, where he was known to fly model airplanes as a child.

The Tuskegee Airmen were the nation's first African American military pilots, and Jefferson was among the first to escort bombers in World War II. He was honorably discharged from active duty in 1947 and retired as a lieutenant colonel in 1969. Jefferson was the last surviving member of the founding group that established the Detroit chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen.