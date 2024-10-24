Statue of Tuskegee Airman Lt. Col. Alexander Jefferson stolen in Detroit, police say

(CBS DETROIT) — Police say the life-size statue of Tuskegee Airman Lt. Col. Alexander Jefferson has been stolen from a park in Detroit.

According to the Detroit Police Department, residents reported the statue being missing from Rouge Park on Wednesday. Police are now searching for the suspects, who they believe removed the statue overnight Tuesday.

Jefferson, a Detroit native, died in June 2022 at age 100.

The Tuskegee Airmen were the nation's first African American military pilots, and Jefferson was among the first to escort bombers in World War II. He was honorably discharged from active duty in 1947 and retired as a lieutenant colonel in 1969. Jefferson was the last surviving member of the founding group that established the Detroit chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen.

The city of Detroit unveiled the statue dedicated to Jefferson nearly two years after his death in Rouge Park, where he was known to fly model airplanes as a child.

Jefferson's granddaughter, Ernestine Lavergne, issued the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened and disheartened by the theft of the statue of my grandfather from the park. This statue has stood not just as a piece of art, but as a symbol of our community's history, values, and collective memory. To many, it represents a cherished reminder of our shared past and the lessons we carry forward. "This act of theft goes beyond vandalism; it is a loss to everyone who found meaning, connection, and pride in that statue and the heroic actions of the Tuskegee Airmen. We ask that anyone with information come forward to help us restore this important symbol to its rightful place. "Despite this unfortunate event, we remain united as a community. We will not allow this incident to diminish the pride we feel in our shared heritage."

DPD Rewards TV is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the statue's return.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's sixth precinct at 313-596-5640 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up or DetroitRewards.tv.