Detroit Tigers defeated by Blue Jays 2-1 following late rally by Toronto

3 Center Line students charged in gun incident; chances for severe weather; and more top stories

3 Center Line students charged in gun incident; chances for severe weather; and more top stories

3 Center Line students charged in gun incident; chances for severe weather; and more top stories

Ernie Clement hit a game-winning single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to beat the Detroit Tigers 2-1 on Saturday.

Jeff Hoffman (4-2) worked one inning for the win as Toronto stopped Detroit's winning streak at four.

Trailing 1-0, Toronto tied it in the eighth on an RBI single by pinch-hitter Alejandro Kirk.

Tigers right-hander Reese Olson walked one and struck out six in six innings.

Bo Bichette had a leadoff single against Olson in the first inning, but the Blue Jays didn't get another hit off the Tigers right-hander.

Tyler Heineman drew a leadoff walk in the third, but was erased on a double play. Olson retired the final 11 batters he faced.

After Beau Brieske walked two batters in the seventh, Tyler Holton came on and got pinch hitter Myles Straw to ground into a double play on the first pitch.

Holton left with one out and a runner at second in the eighth. Pinch hitter Kirk greeted Will Vest with a game-tying single.

Spencer Torkelson opened the second inning with a 399-foot home run off left-hander Eric Lauer.

The homer was Torkelson's 12th. According to the Tigers, he joins four other players who have hit 12 home runs in the team's first 46 games of a season. The other four players are Víctor Martínez (2014), Miguel Cabrera (2013), Brandon Inge (2009) and Magglio Ordóñez (2007).

Key moment

Daulton Varsho hit a one-out double off Brenan Hanifee (2-1) in the ninth and advanced to third on a groundout. Pinch-hitter Anthony Santander was intentionally walked before Clement lined an RBI single to right.

Key statistic

The Tigers lost for the second time in their past 10 road games.

Up next

Undefeated rookie RHP Jackson Jobe (3-0, 4.32 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Tigers in Sunday's series finale. RHP José Berríos (1-1, 4.33) goes for the Blue Jays.