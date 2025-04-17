Detroit Tigers send Kansas City Royals to their 4th straight loss, 6-1

Riley Greene broke out of an extended slump with three hits and two RBIs to lead the Detroit Tigers to a 6-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night.

The Royals lost their fourth straight game and have dropped six of seven.

Greene, who had one hit and 18 strikeouts in his previous 32 at-bats entering the game, popped out to short in the first inning before RBI singles in the third and fifth innings. He added an infield single in the seventh. Greene ended a 1-for-34 slump dating April 5, and a 0-for-23 hitless streak dating to April 9.

Spencer Torkelson had two hits and drove in three runs for Detroit, which had lost three of four.

Reese Olson (2-1) worked five scoreless innings, allowing four hits and two walks with five strikeouts and earned his fourth straight win at home dating to 2024. Tommy Kahnle earned his third save.

Maikel Garcia had an RBI single in the eighth inning for the Royals. Former Tiger Michael Lorenzen (1-3) gave up four runs on seven hits and three walks with three strikeouts. Bobby Witt Jr. had a double in the fifth to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.

Kansas City hitting coach Alec Zumwalt was ejected in the ninth inning for arguing balls and strikes.

After Detroit jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third, the Royals loaded the bases with one out in the fourth. But, Drew Walters struck on on three pitches from Olson, and Kyle Isbel popped out to left on the first pitch he face.

Torkelson, who hit .219 last season and spent 2 1/2 months in Triple-A, is batting .286 with six homers and 16 RBIs in 20 games.

Royals LHP Cole Ragans (1-0, 2.28) will face Tigers rookie RHP Jackson Jobe (1-0, 3.00) in the second game of a four-game set.