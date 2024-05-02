Detroit school district says marijuana-related incidents on the rise at schools, urges leaders to intervene

Detroit police searching for suspects in shooting that injured 2 kids, 2 adults and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Public Schools Community District says it has seen a surge in consumption of marijuana edibles and vape pens at schools and is urging local, state and federal leaders to implement a policy.

In an email sent on Thursday, Superintendent Nikolai Vitti says the district recorded 289 drug-related incidents between 2019 and 2021, but it has since increased to 1,735 between 2021 and 2023.

The email was sent to officials, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, city council members and Sens. Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow.

"This school year alone, we have already faced 745 drug-related infractions as of last week," Vitti wrote in the email. "A week of school rarely passes where a student is not taken to the hospital due to intentional or unintentional consumption of edibles. This trend is unacceptable and calls for immediate policy intervention."

The district proposed that manufacturers label edibles as such to eliminate confusion and prohibit the use of packaging that mimics non-cannabis candy. The district also proposed that each school receive funding from the marijuana sales tax to obtain detention systems for vape pens and marijuana and initiate public awareness campaigns funded by marijuana legalization revenues.

"School day-to-day operations are being significantly disrupted as a result of the unintended consequences of properly legalizing marijuana," Vitti said.

"Let us work together to prevent further harm and ensure the safety of our children, educators and communities."