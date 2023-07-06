Detroit police say claim of refusing to conduct search in Wynter Cole-Smith's kidnapping is "absolutely false"

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police says an article claiming it refused a request from Lansing police to search a location related to the disappearance of 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith is not true.

On Thursday, the Lansing City Pulse reported that police received a "ping" on Monday placing 26-year-old Rashad Trice's phone near an alley in Detroit where Wynter's body was found a few days later.

Trice is accused of kidnapping the child Sunday night, July 2, after stabbing her mother in Lansing. He was arrested early Monday morning in St. Clair Shores; however, the child was not with him at the time. Investigators found Wynter's body Wednesday evening after a three-day search.

The publisher accredited a "source," who claimed DPD refused to "act on the location data" due to Ingham County not having a warrant issued for Trice's arrest despite there being a statewide Amber Alert. The individual who spoke with the publisher requested anonymity, according to the article.

In response to the article, Detroit Police Chief James White says the claim of refusing to conduct the search is "absolutely false and an abject failure of investigative journalism."

"Instead of focusing on the heinous act of an individual in committing this horrific crime, this reporter chose to make this baseless accusation against a law enforcement agency whose members displayed their professional character by dedicating their entire summer to look for Zion Foster in a landfill last year," White said.

"Let me make this clear, we most certainly extended that kind of Herculean effort in trying to find Wynter Cole-Smith, which is supported by clear documentation by the Detroit Police Department. I welcome any substantive facts to say otherwise."

A representative with Lansing police says the department is not commenting on the article.

In a press conference Wednesday night, Lansing police said the 2-year-old's body was found near the Coleman A. Young Airport in Detroit. The announcement came hours after authorities announced there was an active search in the area of Erwin Avenue and Olympia Street in connection with the case.

On Wednesday, Trice was arraigned on the charges of assault with intent to murder, two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree home invasion, unlawful imprisonment, aggravated domestic violence-second offense, unlawful driving away of an automobile, and felonious assault.

These charges are connected to the physical and sexual assault of Wynter's mother.

Pending further investigation, he could face additional charges.

In Macomb County, he is charged with third-degree fleeing and eluding, attempt to disarm an officer, receiving and concealing motor vehicle, assault with dangerous weapon, resisting and obstructing causing injury, and three counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer in connection with his arrest in St. Clair Shores.

"Tragically, this case has taken a heart-wrenching turn, as we must now face the devastating reality that the little girl, a precious life with endless potential, was brutally taken away," Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said in a statement.

"The alleged events that transpired in our neighbor county are heinous actions. The relentless efforts of all law enforcement including the St. Clair Shores and Eastpointe police departments led to the eventual capture of the defendant. However, the apprehension did not come without difficulty, as he actively evaded his capture and ultimate arrest, displaying a complete disregard for the lives and safety of others. The defendant's resistance and attempts to elude justice only compound the severity of his crimes."