Suspect accused in kidnapping of 2-year-old Wynter Smith has been charged

Police say Rashard Trice, 26, was arrested in St. Clair Shores early Monday morning after he allegedly kidnapped 2-year-old Wynter Smith. Lansing Police Department

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The man accused of kidnapping the missing 2-year-old Wynter Smith was charged Wednesday.

Rashad Maleek Trice, 26, of Detroit, was arraigned on the charges of assault with intent to murder, two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree home invasion, unlawful imprisonment, aggravated domestic violence- second offense, unlawful driving away of an automobile and felonious assault.

He was charged as a violent habitual fourth offender.

Trice is charged in connection to the physical and sexual assault of Wynter Smith's mother in the 3000 block of Beau Jarden Drive in Lansing. Trice and the victim dated previously, but he is not Wynter's biological father.

Police arrested Trice in St. Clair Shores on Monday, July 3, in a white 2013 Chevrolet Impala that was stolen from the victim.

His probable cause conference is scheduled for July 13, and his preliminary examination is scheduled for July 20.

Trice is being held without bond.

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the location of Wynter. Lansing police also released two maps of Trice's possible route on Monday.

On Tuesday, Lansing police released a map of routes that suspect Rashad Trice may have taken. Trice is accused of kidnapping 2-year-old Wynter Smith. FBI Detroit Field Office

Individuals who use this route are asked to watch out for anything unusual along the way and residents in the area are asked to check Ring doorbell footage for anything that may help authorities locate Wynter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI's toll-free tipline at 800-CALL FBI (800-225-5324), call their local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.