Suspect in custody, child still missing in Amber Alert out of Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police have arrested a man accused of kidnapping a toddler in Lansing that prompted an Amber Alert early Monday morning.

According to the Lansing Police Department, Rashard Trice, 26, was arrested in St. Clair Shores after he allegedly kidnapped two year-old Wynter Smith. The pair were last seen Sunday night around 11:30 p.m. on the south side of Lansing in a 2013 white Chevrolet Impala.

Lansing Police updated the situation on Facebook early Monday morning, saying that Trice had been taken into custody but that Wynter was still missing. Details of the arrest are unclear at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of little Wynter Smith to call the department at 517-483-4600 or call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867.

