Detroit police release additional details on deadly block party shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department released additional details about the deadly mass shooting last month that killed two people and injured 19 others.

The shooting happened on July 7 at an illegal block party in the area of Rossini Drive and Reno Street. Eleven of the victims were released from the hospital days after the shooting. As of July 10, eight others remained hospitalized.

DPD believes the shooting was gang-related and certain people at the party were targeted. The case is being investigated by the homicide task force and gang intelligence unit.

On Thursday, police released a community briefing that included body cam footage, 911 calls, and home surveillance cameras.

DPD received the first call at about 1:31 a.m., when the caller reported a large party in the area, describing at least 100 people outside. A second person called police nearly an hour later, about 2:20 a.m., reporting possible fighting. The person reported they had previously called, and law enforcement didn't come and break up the party.

Both callers reported not seeing any weapons.

DPD confirmed that a supervisor responded to the area after the first call and noted the party. At the time the supervisor responded, police were already responding to a call about another illegal block party.

At about 2:25 a.m., a third caller reported a shooting, during which shots fired could be heard during that call. That person reported that over 350 people were outside. Police responded to the area at about 2:27 a.m.

Police obtained surveillance from a home showing two people involved in a fight and a crowd surrounding them when they suddenly fled after shots were fired. Another surveillance camera captured a group of people wearing hoodies walking toward the party. The individuals were also captured firing into the crowd.

Police say they are searching for those persons of interest. Investigators recovered nine weapons — three rifles, five handguns, and one switch — from the scene and more than 100 shell casings. One of the firearms was reported stolen.

Officials are issuing a $10,000 reward for information.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the individuals involved is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up or submit a tip Detroit.Rewards. tv.

In response to the uptick in violence at neighborhood block parties, Detroit police launched a Neighborhood Response Team that will focus on compliance and enforcement and treat 911 calls regarding illegal block parties as Priority 1 runs. The team will consist of 80 officers who are responsible for finding illegal block parties, providing warnings and shutting down parties, if necessary.

City officials say there have been shootings at at least six illegal block parties since July 4. Police found many people who attend the parties are traveling from outside of Detroit, about 25 to 50 miles away.

Police say they are working with the Detroit Law Department to prosecute property owners and party hosts for the illegal block parties.