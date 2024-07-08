Detroit police, mayor provide update on shooting that left 2 dead, 19 injured

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit officials announced Monday a new strategy for addressing the recent violence at neighborhood block parties and provided an update after two people were killed and 19 others were injured in a shooting on the city's east side early Sunday morning.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Detroit Police Chief James White and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy was joined by Community Violence Intervention partners in making the announcement at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters.

Sunday's shooting took place in the area of Reno Street and Rossini Drive. Witnesses say the shooting stemmed from a late-night block party.

"There are no new words to be said that have not already been said about the availability of guns, the maniacal need to use them to settle disputes no matter who is in the line of fire, and the entitlement to carry them illegally," said Worthy. "Block parties used to be good, clean fun. But now many of them are venues of death, fear, violence, and destruction. Should we have to regulate them? No. Must we? Absolutely yes. I will have more to say about this particular potential case when a warrant request is brought to my office after a completed investigation."