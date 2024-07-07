Watch CBS News
2 dead, 19 injured in shooting on Detroit's east side, police say

By Joseph Buczek

(CBS DETROIT) - Two people were killed and 19 others were injured in a shooting on Detroit's east side early Sunday morning, Michigan State Police say. 

The shooting happened in the area of Reno Street and Rossini Drive. 

Officials say a suspect is not in custody. 

MSP's Homicide Task Force is assisting the Detroit Police Department in the investigation. 

If you have any information on this shooting, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest updates. 

