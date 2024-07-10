11 victims in Detroit block party shooting released from hospital, 8 others in stable condition

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department provided an update on 19 people who were injured in a deadly shooting at a block party over the weekend.

The shooting happened on July 7 in the area of Rossini Drive and Reno Street on the city's east side. Two people were killed in the shooting.

Police said an investigation is ongoing and no one has yet been arrested. The shooting does not appear to be random, according to police. Investigators recovered nine guns from the scene and more than 100 shell casings.

In an update on Wednesday, police said 11 of the victims were released from the hospital, and eight other victims are in stable condition and still being treated. The victims are between the ages of 17 and 25 and are from Clinton Township, Detroit, Eastpointe, Oak Park Southfield and Warren.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit police homicide unit at 313-596-2260, call Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up or leave a tip at DetroitRewards.TV.

City officials said that since July 4, there have been shootings at six illegal block parties. In response to the uptick in violence at these neighborhood block parties, Detroit police have created a Neighborhood Response Team. The team will focus on compliance and enforcement and will treat 911 calls regarding illegal block parties as Priority 1 runs. The team will consist of 80 officers who are responsible for finding illegal block parties, providing warnings and shutting down parties, if necessary.