Detroit police release bodycam in response to claims of excessive force during arrest

The Detroit Police Department is pushing back, sharing body camera footage from an arrest this week of a woman who is accused of resisting arrest.

On Monday, officers responded to a disturbance call at a Project Green Light Detroit gas station located in the 8000 block of Gratiot Avenue. Once there, police say they found at least seven people drinking outside their vehicles, refusing to leave.

CBS News Detroit reviewed the nearly five-minute video, which shows the moments officers approached the people, including Jasmine Royster, who was a passenger in one of the cars.

In a statement, DPD says Royster was asked to provide identification and exit the car multiple times. Officers say she refused and began to blow the horn.

CBS News Detroit showed the footage to retired Detroit assistant chief Steve Dolunt, who says the officers are required to follow what is called the "use of force continuum."

The footage shows the woman resisting getting handcuffed, needing help from another officer. Royster later claimed she had an injury inside her mouth from being pushed against one of the squad cars.

Dolunt says the video shows the officers were well within their rights.

"There's always two sides: there's your side, my side, and the right side, so you get out in front say, 'Okay, you showed that now, here's our side, and you guys figure it out for yourselves,'" he said.

After being taken to a local hospital for evaluation, Royster was booked for disorderly public intoxication, open alcohol in a motor vehicle, loitering, no insurance, and disobeying a lawful order. She now faces one count of assaulting, resisting, and obstructing a police officer.

Detroit police released their own statement, saying the department takes all allegations of force seriously and will review all body-worn footage in their investigation.

They encourage the public to report any complaints to the Office of the Chief Investigator.

The department recently released bodycam footage in a separate incident after a video claimed police brutality against a man who was accidentally shot in the face with a Taser.

Police say the suspect ran from police after they discovered he had warrants and attempted to jump over a fence. DPD says an officer deployed his Taser as the man turned to face the police simultaneously.