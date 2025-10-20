Detroit police respond to viral video claiming police brutality after man tased in face

The Detroit Police Department is responding after a video claimed police brutality against a man who was accidentally shot in the face with a Taser.

Police held a press conference on Monday, releasing bodycam footage of the Oct. 13 incident, including moments before.

Captain Timothy Jones said he is aware of the video that was taken by someone alleging that officers tased and arrested the man for no reason. However, DPD said the man had felony warrants and ran from police when they attempted to place him under arrest.

In a statement, DPD said officers from the 12th precinct were on patrol when they scanned a license plate on a vehicle, discovering that the registered owner had warrants. The department said that when officers approached the driver, he provided officers with a false name and denied having any warrants. After confirming the man's identity, officers commanded the man to put his hands behind his back. DPD said that's when the man ran from officers.

Jones said the man tried to jump over a fence when an officer pulled out their Taser.

"While they were producing their Taser, the suspect was trying to jump the fence, and as he was coming down, his back was toward our officer. Our officer discharged the Taser, and simultaneously, he [the suspect] was turning around, he [the officer] hit the suspect in the front eyebrow," Jones told CBS News Detroit.

Police called for EMS to assess the man and transported him to a hospital before he was taken to the Detroit Detention Center. DPD says the man was arraigned on Oct. 16 with an additional charge of obstructing an officer.

Jones said it's an unfortunate situation, but reiterated that there was a reason behind the man's arrest.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the man but did not hear back. In the meantime, Detroit police are investigating the incident. They said the officers who were involved have not been placed on administrative leave.