Pistons' Malik Beasley focus of federal gambling investigation

Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley is the subject of a gambling investigation by the U.S. District Attorney's office, according to reports.

In a statement, the Pistons confirmed the investigation but declined to comment further.

"We are aware there is an investigation and have no other information," Pistons Chief Communications Officer Kevin Grigg told CBS News in a statement. "Defer any further comment to the NBA."

NBA spokesman Mike Bass told CBS News in a statement: "We are cooperating with the federal prosecutors' investigation."

ESPN's Shams Charania was the first to report on the investigation. The allegations made against Beasley stem from the player betting on NBA games and prop bets during the 2023-24 season when he was a member of the Milwaukee Bucks, according to Charania.

"There have been no charges against Malik," Beasley's attorney, Steve Haney, told the Associated Press. "It's just an investigation at this point. We hope people reserve judgment until he's charged — or if he's charged. It's not uncommon for there to be a federal investigation."

The Pistons signed Beasley in July 2024 after he spent one season with the Bucks. The 28-year-old is set to become a free agent on June 30 if a new deal with the team is not reached.

Beasley averaged 16.3 points per game during the 2024-25 season, hitting 319 3-pointers to rank second in the NBA behind Anthony Edwards' 320. Beasley became one of just three players in NBA history to eclipse 300 3-pointers while shooting 40% or better from long range.

The Georgia native and Florida State product was taken as the No. 19 overall pick by the Denver Nuggets in the 2016 NBA draft. Beasley has also played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz.