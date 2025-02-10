Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan names Todd Bettison his top pick for police chief

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan named interim Detroit police chief Todd Bettison as his top pick for the city's permanent chief of police Monday morning.

Bettison, who was previously the city's deputy mayor, has been serving as the city's interim police chief following the resignation of James White, who was named the president and CEO of the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network in November 2024. Bettison served with the Detroit Police Department for 27 years, including as first assistant chief under White before stepping down in 2022 to become deputy mayor.

The Detroit Board of Police Commissioners recently presented its top three candidates to Duggan. Bettison, Joel Fitzgerald, a longtime police chief in several cities across the country, and Joshua Wallace, commander of Chicago's Criminal Network Group were the board's top candidates.

"Our criteria is that this person is focused on constitutional policing, that this person is community-oriented, that this person believes in serving and protecting and not just protecting and serving. Someone who believes in mental health first aid. Someone who believes in CIT," said Commissioner Chair Darryl Woods.

During Duggan's announcement Monday, the mayor noted the city's homicide rate has dropped 20% over the last three months.

According to the city, Bettison joined DPD in 1994 as a patrol officer and was promoted to sergeant and then lieutenant within six years.

Bettison graduated with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Wayne State University and holds a graduate business certificate from the Mike Ilitch School of Business, according to his city biography.

The Detroit City Council now has 30 days to vote on Duggan's recommendation.