Todd Bettison sworn in as Detroit's interim police chief: "I am going to lead with distinction"

(CBS DETROIT) - Former Detroit Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison returned to the police force as the city's interim police chief.

Bettison, who worked in the Detroit Police Department for 27 years, was sworn in on Tuesday by City Clerk Janice Winfrey.

"It's nothing more than I can think of that I would want to do; it means everything," Bettison told reporters.

Bettison took over after Police Chief James White stepped down to become CEO of Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network. The City of Detroit's longtime advisor, Melia Howard, has been named the new deputy mayor.

Bettison joined DPD in 1994 as a patrol officer and was later promoted to sergeant and then lieutenant within six years. He served as first assistant chief under White before stepping down in 2022 to become deputy mayor.

On Oct. 25, Mayor Mike Duggan appointed Bettison as interim chief, saying, "I hate to lose him as Deputy Mayor, but this job is so critical that I'm just so pleased we had somebody ready to step in."

Now as interim police chief, Bettison says he's ready to get to work.

"I am going to lead with distinction, with honor, and I got their back," he said.

Bettison is familiar with police operations and believes his appointment will be a smooth transition of power within the department. Some of the most important issues he's focusing on are reducing crime, slowing down reckless driving and retaining DPD police officers.

Bettison says the goal is to build on the past improvements under White and be as transparent as possible for the community.

"I got the support of the men and women in the Detroit Police Department as well as the executive leadership team who I already know. I know them, and they know me," he said. "I am going to be an over-communicator, so that's one thing you can expect from my administration.

Bettison says he knows that the interim position is temporary but believes he is the right choice for police chief and will be permanent.