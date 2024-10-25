Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan to name interim police chief to replace departing James White

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is set to announce a new interim police chief Friday afternoon.

CBS News Detroit is streaming live coverage of the announcement at 12:30 p.m.

Last week, Detroit Police Chief James White was named the president and CEO of the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network, a Detroit-based nonprofit that provides health resources to more than 120,000 adults and children in Detroit and Wayne County.

A licensed mental health counselor, White applied for the position last month after serving three years as Detroit's police chief.

White was appointed Detroit's police chief in June 2021 after former chief James Craig announced his retirement to run for governor. White has been with the DPD since 1996 and was named the city's assistant police chief in 2009. He began working with the Michigan Department of Civil Rights in 2020 before becoming chief.

According to the city, White graduated with a bachelor's degree in sociology from Wayne State University and later earned a master's degree in counseling from Central Michigan University.

The Detroit Board of Police Commissioners is conducting a national search for White's permanent replacement and will recommend three candidates to Duggan. Duggan will then recommend a top candidate to the Detroit City Council for confirmation.

How to watch Friday's news conference

What: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan to name interim police chief

Date: Friday, Oct. 25, 2024

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET Online stream: Live on the player above and on your mobile or streaming device