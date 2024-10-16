Detroit Police Chief James White named CEO of Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit Police Chief James White has been named the president and CEO of the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network.

"After a thorough search, Mr. White was selected to lead Michigan's largest community mental health organization, serving over 123,000 people in Wayne County. With a strong background in leadership and mental health, he will guide DWIHN's continued growth and expansion of crisis care and community programs," the agency said on social media.

The health network provides health resources to more than 120,000 adults and children in Detroit and Wayne County. According to its website, it "supports and serves individuals with serious mental illness, children with serious emotional disturbance, people with autism, individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and those with substance use disorder."

White applied for the position last month after serving three years as Detroit's top cop.

"It's an extremely important role at a critical time for Detroit and Wayne County," White said last month. "We continue to have a mental health crisis in our community that needs to be addressed at multiple levels. I look forward to a competitive process and want to respect the process by not saying anything further at this time. As the process continues, I am fully committed to serving as Detroit's Police Chief."

White was appointed police chief in June 2021 after former Police Chief James Craig, who announced his retirement in 2021 to run for governor. White has been with the DPD since 1996 and was named the city's assistant police chief in 2009. He began working with the Michigan Department of Civil Rights in 2020 before becoming chief.

White graduated with a bachelor's degree in sociology from Wayne State University. He later earned a master's degree in counseling from Central Michigan University and became a licensed mental health counselor, according to the city.