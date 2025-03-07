Watch CBS News
Detroit man charged in murder of prominent neurosurgeon found competent to stand trial

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

A man charged in the homicide of prominent Detroit neurosurgeon Dr. Devon Hoover has been found competent to stand trial following a psychological evaluation. 

Desmond Burks, 34, of Detroit, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, felony murder, larceny of over $20,000, using a computer to commit a crime, possession of a firearm by a felon and three counts of felony firearm second offense.   

Hoover was found dead in the attic of his home in the 100 block of W. Boston Boulevard in Detroit's Boston-Edison neighborhood after police were called for a wellness check on April 23, 2023. 

An autopsy revealed Hoover was shot twice in the back of the head. 

Officials found nearly 4,000 communications with a phone number attributed to Burks. Prosecutors say the messages establish that Burks and Hoover were in an intimate relationship and that Burks would occasionally charge Hoover for sexual services. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said the investigation was complicated because many witnesses were reluctant to come forward with sensitive and personal information.   

Following Hoover's murder, fraudulent transactions were reportedly made using his various bank accounts. Officials said more than $30,000 was stolen from Hoover's accounts, as well as a Range Rover and two watches valued at $13,500.   

Worthy said investigators collected 300 pieces of evidence, 134 search warrants were served and 40 cellphones were examined. The investigation involved five states (Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Texas, and California) and three countries (England, France, and the U.S.). 

Burks' next court appearance has not yet been announced. 

