Detroit man charged with breaking into Shelby Township apartment

A Detroit man has been facing a pair of felony charges in connection with breaking into a Shelby Township apartment in July.

In the early morning hours of July 28, Shelby Township police responded to a report of a break-in in the area of West Utica and Ryan roads after a woman reported receiving videos on her phone of a man inside her apartment. By the time officers arrived at the residence, the suspect, identified as Gjervon Rodney Williams of Detroit, had left.

On Aug. 8, police received a FLOCK hit on Williams' car and arrested him during a traffic stop in Shelby Township. While searching his vehicle, police say they found a loaded gun that was reported stolen out of Detroit, as well as several credit cards that were not in Williams' name.

Williams was lodged at the Macomb County Jail. He was arraigned on Aug. 8 on charges of felony home invasion and receiving and concealing a firearm.

"This arrest shows exactly why investigative tools like FLOCK are so valuable. By combining technology with proactive police work, our great officers were able to quickly locate Williams, get him into custody and prevent any further criminal activity. Shelby Township is now safer with another stolen gun off the streets and this criminal behind bars," said Shelby Township Chief of Police Robert J. Shelide in a statement.