Detroit Lions select Iowa TE Sam LaPorta in second round of NFL Draft

(CBS DETROIT) - On Friday night, the Detroit Lions selected tight end Sam LaPorta as the 34th overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Illinois native from the University of Iowa is the second Hawkeye selected by the team. The Lions also selected linebacker Jack Campbell as the No. 18 pick overall in the first round Thursday night.

The Lions' third pick also comes after the team selected Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs for No. 12 overall.

LaPorta's career took off in high school, catching the second-most touchdown passes in the state of Illinois history. During his time with the Hawkeyes, he played 12 games during his freshman year and was an honorable mention of the All-Big Ten Conference selection the following year.

In 2020, he led the team with 27 receptions, 271 years and one touchdown in eight games.

LaPorta, standing at 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 245 pounds, led Iowa again in 2022, winning the Big Ten Tight End of the Year award and setting the school record for tight ends with 153 career receptions.

The Lions have two more picks in the second round (No. 48 and 55).