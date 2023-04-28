Detroit Lions select RB Jahmyr Gibbs for No. 12 pick in NFL Draft

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions selected running back Jahmyr Gibbs as the No. 12 overall pick Thursday night in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Georgia native comes from the University of Alabama.

At 5 feet 9 inches tall and 199 pounds, Gibbs was a third-team all-conference running back and a second-team kick returner in 2021. The following year, he transferred from Georgia Tech to Alabama, gaining second-team All-SEC honors and third-team Associated Press All-American honors.

He was the second running back selected in the first 12 picks with Bijan Robinson going to the Atlanta Falcons.

The Lions will have another chance in the first round to select a player for the No. 18 pick. Prior to selecting Gibbs, the team traded its No. 6 with the Arizona Cardinals for No. 12 and 34.

Ahead of the NFL Draft, the Lions obtained Bears running back David Montgomery, resulting in Jamaal Williams moving on to New Orleans.