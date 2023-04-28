Lions select LB Jack Campbell for No. 18 pick in NFL Draft

(CBS DETROIT) - For its second pick of the night, the Detroit Lions selected linebacker Jack Campbell as the No. 18 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The senior from Iowa, standing at 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 249 pounds, was selected after running back Jahmyr Gibbs from Alabama, who was the No. 12 overall pick. He is the first linebacker selected in the first round Thursday night.

During his freshman year with the team, he played 11 games as a reserve. He missed the first three games in 2020 due to an illness and returned to play in five games. As a junior, he gained third-team All-Big Ten Conference and Hawkeye's Defensive Most Valuable Player award.

Campbell starred again for Iowa in 2022 with 128 tackles, 5.5 for loss in 13 starts. He also won the Dick Butkus Award, becoming the nation's linebacker. He won the first-team Associated Press All-American and Big Ten Conference Defensive Player of the Year Linebacker of the Year.