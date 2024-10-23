Detroit Lions say they're prepared to play without Jameson Williams

Detroit Lions take over NFC North lead, early voting begins in Michigan and more top stories

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell says the team is prepared to play without receiver Jameson Williams.

"I'm not really supposed to talk about it," Campbell said Wednesday.

Williams is facing a two-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing substance policy, ESPN reported on Monday.

"No choice but to take it on the chin," Williams told ESPN.

The Lions (5-1) play Tennessee (1-5) on Sunday at home and travel to play division-rival Green Bay on Nov. 3.

Williams has had a breakout season, a year after he served a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policy.

He has 17 catches for 361 yards with three touchdowns. In 12 games last season, he had 24 receptions for 354 yards and two touchdowns. He returned from knee surgery two years ago and played six games and caught a 41-yard TD.

The 23-year-old Williams is the first player in franchise history to have each of his first six receiving touchdowns cover 30 yards or more.

Detroit traded up to draft the former Alabama star with the No. 12 pick overall in 2022 and has been patient with him. The team expected him to miss much of his rookie year with a knee injury and publicly has supported him during last year's suspension and this week's reported punishment.

Campbell said Williams bounced back from last year's suspension and expects him to show his resilience again this season.

"I think he's going to come back better than he was before," Campbell said.

Detroit's approach with Williams seemed to pay off this season, giving Jared Goff a big-play passing threat to complement All-Pro receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, tight end Sam LaPorta and one of the league's best tandem of running backs in David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.

Campbell declined to say when the team was informed of Williams' reported violation, or when his window will close this week to potentially appeal the ruling.