Jameson Williams among four Lions suspended for violating NFL's gambling policy

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Lions wide receivers Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams have been suspended six games for violating NFL gambling policies, including betting from an NFL facility on non-NFL games.

Williams and Berryhill are still eligible to participate in offseason and preseason activities.

Wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore were suspended indefinitely by the NFL for violating the league's gambling policy, including betting on NFL contests. The Lions released both players Friday.

"As a result of an NFL investigation, it came to our attention that a few of our players had violated the league's gambling policy," said Detroit Lions Executive Vice President and General Manager Brad Holmes in a statement. "These players exhibited decision making that is not consistent with our organizational values and violates league rules. We have made the decision to part ways with Quintez and C.J. immediately. We are disappointed by the decision making demonstrated by Stanley and Jameson and will work with both players to ensure they understand the severity of these violations and have clarity on the league rules moving forward."

Shaka Toney of the Washington Commanders was also suspended indefinitely.