Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams reportedly facing two-game suspension

Detroit Lions take over NFC North lead, early voting begins in Michigan and more top stories

Detroit Lions take over NFC North lead, early voting begins in Michigan and more top stories

Detroit Lions take over NFC North lead, early voting begins in Michigan and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is reportedly facing a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy.

The suspension was first reported by ESPN. It is unknown what substance Williams used.

Williams was previously suspended for six games in 2023 for violating the NFL's gambling policy and betting on a non-football sport in the workplace. However, the league and the NFL Players Association reduced the suspension for a first offense, thus allowing him to be reinstated early.

The Lions, which are No. 1 in the NFC North, currently have a 5-1 record this season after back-to-back wins against the Dallas Cowboys and the Minnesota Vikings.