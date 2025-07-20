Detroit Lions DL Levi Onwuzurike out for season with ACL surgery, coach says; Decker, Paschal injured

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike will miss the 2025 season after having knee surgery, a setback for a franchise that was counting on him to fill in for Alim McNeill.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell made the announcement on Sunday morning, just before his team had the NFL's first training camp practice of the year.

"Levi's surgery ... it was significant, but it needed to be done." Campbell said. "Out of his control, and it needed to be done."

The 27-year-old Onwuzurike started in a career-high 11 games last season, including Detroit's loss to Washington in the divisional round. His playing time increased when McNeill had a season-ending knee injury in December. McNeill, who signed a $97 million, four-year contract extension last October, is out indefinitely.

Onwuzurike's injury gives rookie defensive tackle Tyleik Williams a chance to play a significant role when the two-time defending NFC North champions kick off the season Sept. 7 at Green Bay.

Detroit drafted the former Ohio State standout with the 28th pick overall in the 2025 NFL draft. Williams accumulated 136 tackles, 27 tackles for losses totaling 97 yards, 11.5 quarterback sacks, 10 pass break-ups and four quarterback hurries during his tenure with the Buckeyes.

The Lions will also lean on 31-year-old defensive tackle DJ Reader and newly acquired veteran Roy Lopez, who started 16 games last season for Arizona and has 50 career starts with the Cardinals and Houston Texans.

Other injuries

Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker underwent surgery during the offseason, according to Campbell. He was placed on the physically unable to perform list on Thursday. Campbell said "there's a good chance" he will be back after the Hall of Fame game.

"He's good," Campbell said. "He cleaned out the shoulder a little bit, and we're going to work him back in when he's ready to go, get the strength back, but he's in a good place."

He added that defensive lineman Josh Paschal underwent knee surgery in the offseason, and will "probably be back" with the team in early September. Paschal was placed on the non-football injury list on Thursday.

