Detroit Lions release 2025 training camp schedule

Fresh off winning back-to-back NFC North championships, the Detroit Lions announced their 2025 training camp schedule Tuesday.

The training camp, presented by Rocket Mortgage, will open on July 26 at the team's training facility (222 Republic Drive, Allen Park) and continues through Aug. 21. This year's camp includes joint practices with the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans.

The Lions and Los Angeles Chargers will kick off the 2025 preseason on July 31 in the annual Hall of Fame game as part of Enshrinement Week. Detroit is designated as the home team for the game after going 15-2 last season before losing in the divisional round to Washington.

2025 Detroit Lions training camp

Saturday, July 26 : 8:30 a.m., gates open at 7:30 a.m. (exclusive to Lions Loyal Members)

: 8:30 a.m., gates open at 7:30 a.m. (exclusive to Lions Loyal Members) Monday, July 28: 8:30 a.m., gates open at 7:30 a.m.

8:30 a.m., gates open at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 29: 8:30 a.m., gates open at 7:30 a.m.

8:30 a.m., gates open at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 3 : 8:30 a.m., gates open at 7:30 a.m.

: 8:30 a.m., gates open at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 4: 6 p.m., gates open at 5 p.m. (exclusive to Lions Loyal Members)

6 p.m., gates open at 5 p.m. (exclusive to Lions Loyal Members) Wednesday, Aug. 6: 8:30 a.m., gates open at 7:30 a.m.

8:30 a.m., gates open at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 11: 10:30 a.m., gates open at 9:30 a.m. (invitation-only Lions Community Day)

10:30 a.m., gates open at 9:30 a.m. (invitation-only Lions Community Day) Wednesday, Aug. 13: 10:30 a.m., gates open at 9:30 a.m., joint practice with Miami Dolphins (exclusive to Lions Loyal Members)

10:30 a.m., gates open at 9:30 a.m., joint practice with Miami Dolphins (exclusive to Lions Loyal Members) Thursday, Aug. 14: 10:30 a.m., gates open at 9:30 a.m., joint practice with Dolphins

10:30 a.m., gates open at 9:30 a.m., joint practice with Dolphins Thursday, Aug. 21: 10:30 a.m., gates open at 9:30 a.m., joint practice with Houston Texans

How to get tickets for Lions training camp

Fans can register for free tickets to attend practices beginning July 15. There is a max of four tickets per person. Three of the 10 practices are exclusive to Detroit Lions Loyal Members.

After each day of practice, select Lions players will be available for fan autographs around the facility. However, autographs are not guaranteed. Fans can also purchase Lions merchandise at an on-site trailer. Food, giveaways, interactive games and activities are included at all sessions.

What to know about Lions training camp

All practice sessions are held outdoors at the Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park. In case of inclement weather, practice will be moved indoors and closed to the public. Gates open one hour before practice.

Parking is free and available at select lots near the performance center.

The following items are not permitted at practices:

Professional cameras (lenses over five inches long and/or 50mm or above)

Any video cameras

Selfie sticks

Drones

Food, beverages and coolers

Lawn chairs, blankets and umbrellas

Purses larger than a clutch or backpacks.

Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags are allowed as long as they do not exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches, and medically necessary items (subject to inspection). Small clutch bags, camera and binocular cases no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches are also permitted.

For more information, visit the Detroit Lions website.