Detroit Lions host struggling Jacksonville Jaguars; seek 8th straight win
(CBS DETROIT) — The NFC-leading Detroit Lions (8-1) are back at Ford Field in Week 11 (2-8) to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Lions, off to their best start in seven decades, will go for their eighth straight victory on Sunday afternoon.
In Week 10, Detroit pulled off an improbable 26-23 win against the Houston Texans. Jared Goff threw a career-high five interceptions through three quarters against the Texans, but the team crafted a late rally capped by a game-winning field goal by Jake Bates.
The Jaguars fell in a low-scoring affair against the Minnesota Vikings 12-7.
Recently-acquired defensive end Za'Darius Smith is expected to make his debut for the Lions on Sunday. The Cleveland Browns traded Smith and a seventh-round pick to Detroit earlier this month in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2025 and a sixth-round pick in 2026.
Injuries
Lions tight end Sam LaPorta has been ruled out with a shoulder injury. Defensive lineman Brodric Martin, safety Ifeatu Melifonwu and cornerback Emmanuel Mosely have also been ruled out.
Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones will make a second straight start for Jacksonville with Trevor Lawrence dealing with a left shoulder injury. Running back Tank Bigsby is also out, dealing with an ankle injury.
Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
Jaguars kick field goal to end the first half
Jaguars kicker Cam Little kicked a 35-yard field goal with time expiring in the first half.
The Lions lead 28-6 going into halftime.
St. Brown catches 27-yard touchdown reception
The Lions lead the Jaguars 28-3 after a 27-yard touchdown reception by Amon-Ra St. Brown.
There are just under three minutes left in the second quarter.
Lions increase lead following Montgomery touchdown run
Lions running back David Montgomery scored his second rushing touchdown of the day in the second quarter, increasing the Lions lead over the Jaguars to 21-3.
Montgomery scored on a 6-yard rush.
Gibbs scores for the Lions
The Detroit Lions lead 14-3 over the Jacksonville Jaguars after a 1-yard touchdown run from running back Jahmyr Gibbs.
There's under 13 minutes left in the second quarter.
Montgomery gives Lions the lead with rushing touchdown
The Lions respond to the Jaguars' field goal with a 2-yard rushing touchdown from running back David Montgomery.
After an extra point kick from Jake Bates, Detroit leads Jacksonville 7-3 with just under five minutes left in the first quarter.
Jaguars kicker hits 59-yard field goal
The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the board first after a 59-yard field goal kick by Cam Little.
The Jaguars lead 3-0 with less than 10 minutes to go in the first quarter.
One-on-one with Za'Darius Smith
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith, who the Lions recently acquired in a trade, is expected to make his debut on Sunday.
CBS News Detroit sports anchor Rachel Hopmayer recently spoke with Smith to get his feelings about his new team, how he's planning to help and more.
Watch the full interview here.