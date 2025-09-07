Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams agrees to contract extension just before start of the regular season

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has agreed to terms on a contract extension as he attempts to follow up on his breakthrough season from a year ago.

The Lions announced the extension Sunday before the two-time defending NFC North champions began their season against the Green Bay Packers. The Lions didn't reveal terms, but multiple reports said Williams had agreed to a three-year extension worth up to $83 million. The extension comes just over four months after Detroit exercised its fifth-year option on the former Alabama star.

Williams, 24, is coming off a 2024 season in which he caught 58 passes for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns, along with 11 carries for 61 yards rushing. He ranked first in yards after catch (8.6) among all receivers with more than 50 catches last year.

Through his first two seasons, Williams had totaled 25 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns over 18 games.

The Lions made a draft-day trade with the Minnesota Vikings in 2022 that enabled them to move up 20 spots in the first round and take Williams at No. 12 overall.

Williams played just six games as a rookie because of an injury and had only one catch that season, then he served a four-game suspension for violating the league's gambling policy to open the 2023 season. He was also suspended for two games during last season by the league for violating its performance-enhancing substance policy.

