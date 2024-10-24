Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams accepts 2-game suspension

Eastern Michigan professor suspended after sting arrest, Vance returns to state and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams officially accepted a two-game suspension on Thursday for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy, the league announced.

Williams released a statement via his agency, saying the suspension was a "complete surprise."

Read the full statement below:

"This week I was notified by the NFL that I have been suspended for a violation of the Performance Enhancing Substances Policy. "The news came as a complete surprise that I am still trying to understand. "I don't take supplements or vitamins and I am overly cautious about even taking over-the-counter medicine. At no time have I ever taken something in an attempt to cheat or look for an unfair advantage. I understand that I am responsible for everything that goes into my body and I have to take accountability in this instance. "I have nothing but love and respect for this game, my teammates, coaches, the Lions organization and the City of Detroit. It is disappointing to accept this suspension, and it will hurt me to be away from the team as they prepare this week. So out of respect to my teammates, this will be the last time I address this matter."

News of Williams' suspension was first reported on Monday by ESPN.

The 23-year-old was previously suspended for six games in 2023 for violating the NFL's gambling policy and betting on a non-football sport in the workplace. However, the league and the NFL Players Association reduced the suspension for a first offense, thus allowing him to be reinstated early.

Head coach Dan Campbell briefly discussed the suspension, saying the team was prepared to play without Williams.

"That's why we got Leaf (Kalif Raymond) and St. Brown and LaPorta and TP (Tim Patrick) and Allen Robinson, among other things, with David Montgomery, Gobbs, so we'll be fine. We'll move on. When this thing comes down, if it does, when it comes down, we'll be fine," Campbell told 97.1 The Ticket on Tuesday.

Campbell said Williams bounced back from last year's suspension and expects him to show his resilience again this season.

Williams was selected 12th overall pick by the Lions in the 2022 NFL draft. He has 17 receptions, 361 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the 2024 season.

The Lions, which are No. 1 in the NFC North, currently have a 5-1 record this season after back-to-back wins against the Dallas Cowboys and the Minnesota Vikings.

The team will take on the Tennesee Titans (1-5) on Sunday, followed by the Green Bay Packers (5-2) on Nov. 3.