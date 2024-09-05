Detroit Lions hosting drone show ahead of 2024 NFL Week 1

4 killed in shooting at Georgia high school, Green Day rushed off stage in Detroit and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Football season is back, and the Detroit Lions are celebrating the start of the season with a drone show.

The drone show is scheduled to happen at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 400 feet above Ford Field. The show will face downtown, and the drones will be launched from John R Street and Adams Avenue.

Visitors must stay southeast of Madison Street for the drone show, according to the team.

DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 27: The Detroit Lions drone show over downtown from on top of Little Caesars Arena before the game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Vegas Golden Knights on January 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

The event will be weather-dependent. The Lions also hosted a drone show last year.

Speaking of drones in Detroit, Green Day was rushed off the stage during the band's concert at Comerica Park last night after a drone was seen over the stadium. After a brief pause, the band returned to the stage and finished the concert. Detroit police say the person operating the drone was found outside the venue and was detained pending an investigation.

Now, back to the Lions.

This drone show comes ahead of the Lions' first regular season game on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams. It is a rematch of the wild-card game in January, which marked the Lions' first playoff win in decades.

The team recently named its captains for the 2024 season, which include, quarterback Jared Goff, linebacker Alex Anazlone, offensive lineman Penei Sewell, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, linebacker Jaylen Reeves-Maybin and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson is a first-time captain this season, while the others also served as captains last year.

After the team's breakthrough season, Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes said he expects the team to be Super Bowl champions this season. Sports Illustrated recently released its football preview issue featuring Goff, St. Brown and Sewell, in which the writers also said they think the team has the potential to make it to a Super Bowl this year.