Green Day rushed off the stage at Detroit concert after drone flies over show

(CBS DETROIT) - Green Day's concert at Comerica Park Park was briefly paused Wednesday night, and the band was rushed off stage mid-song after a drone was spotted over the venue.

Detroit police say a man flew a drone over the stadium, prompting the band to be taken off the stage for safety reasons. The band was in the early stages of its set when the incident happened. Following a brief delay, the band returned to the stage and resumed their set.

The drone pilot was found outside of Comerica Park and arrested. He is being detained pending an investigation.

Green Day was performing alongside The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas as part of the iconic punk rock group's "The Saviors Tour."