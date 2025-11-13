Eminem to produce Detroit Lions Thanksgiving halftime show through 2027

Detroit rapper Eminem and his longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg, will have their hand in the Thanksgiving halftime show for the Detroit Lions, the team announced on Thursday.

Officials say it is part of a multi-year partnership, allowing the rap icon and Rosenberg to serve as executive producers and provide guidance on talent selection and other elements of the show through 2027.

The Lions will also work with Jesse Collins Entertainment to produce the performances.

"It's an honor for us to team up with the Lions and be a part of the greatest tradition in Detroit sports," Rosenberg said in a statement. "We look forward to putting together unforgettable shows featuring world-class artists for the fans at Ford Field and the tens of millions watching around the country."

"We're thrilled to be working with Marshall and Paul, who are two of the most accomplished and respected names in the music industry, not to mention longtime Lions fans," said Detroit Lions president and CEO Rod Wood. "Their reputation in the business will attract top-tier talent and help us solidify this annual performance as one of the most anticipated cultural moments on the NFL calendar."

This year's headliner for the halftime show has not been announced. Last year's performer was Grammy-nominated artist Shaboozey.

The Detroit Lions will take on the Green Bay Packers this year on Thanksgiving. The team currently holds the No. 1 spot in the NFC North after the Packers lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, Nov. 10.