Post Malone to headline Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day halftime show against Kansas City Chiefs

The Cowboys made it official: Post Malone will perform at halftime during the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys announced Posty as the performer for their annual Thanksgiving show via social media.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @PostMalone will ring in The Salvation Army’s famous #RedKettleKickoff at the Dallas Cowboys halftime show this Thanksgiving on CBS! pic.twitter.com/HKDD3k0Alz — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 16, 2025

The event has featured country stars in recent years, like Lainey Wilson in 2024, Dolly Parton in 2023, and Luke Combs in 2022, and the hip hop-turned country-music superstar from Grapevine will headline the show on Nov. 27 at AT&T Stadium.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones previously promised an "elaborate seat" for pop star Taylor Swift, who is engaged to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and has attended numerous games since the pair began dating about two years ago.

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show will run just under 15 minutes and will take place on the field. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. CST. The game will be broadcast on CBS Texas and streaming on Paramount+.

The Thanksgiving Day game marks the official start of one of the largest and longest-running annual fundraisers of its kind, the Red Kettle Campaign.

A Cowboys tradition for 28 years, the halftime show puts a national spotlight on the needs of millions during the holiday season and all year long, according to The Salvation Army.

The Cowboys have played every Thanksgiving since 1966.