Detroit high-rise tenants left without air conditioning during extreme heat

As Metro Detroit battles through record-high temperatures, residents in a high-rise on the city's historic Jefferson Avenue say they have been facing it without a key tool: air conditioning.

Sheena Wright has called The Jefferson home for the last few years.

"I love my space. I cherish the Jefferson because it's almost like a historical part of the city," said Wright.

However, she says that love has been tested, as residents say the building hasn't had working air conditioning during one of the hottest weeks of the year.

"We need change; that doesn't make it okay. Just because someone's used to something doesn't mean that that's okay," said Wright.

Other residents say the building has been dealing with cooling issues since early June.

Wright says multiple complaints to management have also gone unanswered, with no real updates or solutions.

"It's a huge building, so of course, you don't really understand what's going on behind the scenes, because they don't tell you everything," said Wright.

Tenants tell us management sent messages saying parts have been ordered and repairs to the building's HVAC system are set to begin this week.

While Wright says that is good news, she wants to make sure they keep their word.

"We're here; we're not going anywhere. At least I'm not; this is my pad. But they do need to do something about the conditions," said Wright.

CBS News Detroit reached out multiple times to the building's property manager for comment, but after being put on hold for more than 30 minutes, our calls were disconnected and not returned.