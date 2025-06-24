Power lines down, outages reported as storms hit Southeast Michigan on Tuesday

Officials in Metro Detroit are reporting downed power lines and outages as storms invade Southeast Michigan Tuesday afternoon.

In Farmington Hills, officials say a downed line closed the westbound Grand River entrance at M-5. Drivers are diverted to WB Grand River. Additionally, eastbound M-5 is reduced to one lane at Orchard Lake Road. Other downed lines were reported in Clinton Township, which also reported downed trees in the area of Garfield and 16 Mile Road.

Berkley city officials reported a downed line on Cumberland Road, which is impacting the area of Cumberland and Cornwell Street.

"Please avoid the area, and if you live in the area, please don't go outside in your backyard. We will share an update when it is available," Berkley officials said.

Additionally, the John Lindell Ice Arena in Royal Oak said it is currently without power.

According to DTE Energy, more than 33,000 customers are without power as of 5:45 p.m. Meanwhile, Consumers Energy says more than 9,000 customers are impacted.

Warnings and watches issued in Southeast Michigan

The following watches and warnings were issued on Tuesday, June 24.

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Genesee, Oakland and Lapeer counties until 4:15 p.m. That warning has been lifted.

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Lenawee and Washtenaw counties until 5:45 p.m.